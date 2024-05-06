Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) PT Lowered to $145.00 at Oppenheimer

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Oppenheimer from $148.00 to $145.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on APTV. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Aptiv from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Aptiv from $103.00 to $92.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Aptiv from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Aptiv from $84.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Aptiv from $115.00 to $104.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $107.85.

APTV opened at $80.82 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.53. The firm has a market cap of $22.04 billion, a PE ratio of 7.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Aptiv has a fifty-two week low of $68.84 and a fifty-two week high of $113.60.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 14.87%. Aptiv’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Aptiv will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Benjamin Lyon sold 18,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total transaction of $1,451,249.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 95,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,396,942.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Aptiv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $302,902,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Aptiv by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,520,838 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $854,210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405,569 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Aptiv by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,372,005 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,092,966,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265,774 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Aptiv by 65.0% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,158,382 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $193,650,000 after acquiring an additional 850,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Aptiv by 138.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,289,388 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $127,121,000 after acquiring an additional 747,666 shares during the period. 94.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

