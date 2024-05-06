Aqua Power Systems (OTCMKTS:APSI) & Enlight Renewable Energy (NASDAQ:ENLT) Head-To-Head Analysis

Aqua Power Systems (OTCMKTS:APSI – Get Free Report) and Enlight Renewable Energy (NASDAQ:ENLT – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Get Aqua Power Systems alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Aqua Power Systems and Enlight Renewable Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aqua Power Systems N/A N/A N/A Enlight Renewable Energy 27.74% 5.05% 1.68%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

38.9% of Enlight Renewable Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aqua Power Systems N/A N/A $560,000.00 N/A N/A Enlight Renewable Energy $255.70 million 7.93 $70.92 million $0.57 30.79

This table compares Aqua Power Systems and Enlight Renewable Energy’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Enlight Renewable Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Aqua Power Systems.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Aqua Power Systems and Enlight Renewable Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aqua Power Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A Enlight Renewable Energy 0 2 2 0 2.50

Enlight Renewable Energy has a consensus target price of $18.50, suggesting a potential upside of 5.41%. Given Enlight Renewable Energy’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Enlight Renewable Energy is more favorable than Aqua Power Systems.

Risk & Volatility

Aqua Power Systems has a beta of 6.59, meaning that its stock price is 559% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Enlight Renewable Energy has a beta of 1.68, meaning that its stock price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Enlight Renewable Energy beats Aqua Power Systems on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aqua Power Systems

(Get Free Report)

Aqua Power Systems Inc. does not have significant operations. The company intends to engage in merger or acquisition opportunities. Previously, it was focused on the goal of developing solar energy collection farms on commercial and/or industrial buildings located on distressed, blighted, and/or underutilized commercial land in North Carolina and other southern states of the United States. The company was formerly known as NC Solar Inc. and changed its name to Aqua Power Systems Inc. in August 2014. Aqua Power Systems Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is based in Winter Park, Florida.

About Enlight Renewable Energy

(Get Free Report)

Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd operates a renewable energy platform in Israel, Central-Eastern Europe, Western Europe, and the United States. The company develops, finances, constructs, owns, and operates utility-scale renewable energy projects. It develops wind energy and solar energy projects, as well as energy storage projects. The company was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Rosh Haayin, Israel.

Receive News & Ratings for Aqua Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aqua Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.