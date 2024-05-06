ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
ARCA biopharma Stock Performance
Shares of ABIO stock opened at $3.26 on Monday. ARCA biopharma has a 52-week low of $1.56 and a 52-week high of $3.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.30 million, a P/E ratio of -7.76 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.99.
ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On ARCA biopharma
ARCA biopharma Company Profile
ARCA biopharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is Gencaro, a pharmacogenetically-targeted beta-adrenergic receptor antagonist that has completed Phase IIb trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation in patients with heart failure.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than ARCA biopharma
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/29 – 5/3
- What is a Dividend King?
- Apple’s Earnings Show Investors Its Strength and Its Weakness
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- Bargain Alert: 3 Large Caps With Extremely Oversold RSIs
Receive News & Ratings for ARCA biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARCA biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.