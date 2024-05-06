ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIOGet Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

ARCA biopharma Stock Performance

Shares of ABIO stock opened at $3.26 on Monday. ARCA biopharma has a 52-week low of $1.56 and a 52-week high of $3.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.30 million, a P/E ratio of -7.76 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.99.

ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIOGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ARCA biopharma

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ARCA biopharma stock. Cable Car Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARCA biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABIOFree Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,000,452 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,801,000. ARCA biopharma makes up approximately 7.6% of Cable Car Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Cable Car Capital LLC owned about 27.59% of ARCA biopharma as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 56.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ARCA biopharma Company Profile

ARCA biopharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is Gencaro, a pharmacogenetically-targeted beta-adrenergic receptor antagonist that has completed Phase IIb trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation in patients with heart failure.

