Archrock (NYSE:AROC) Price Target Raised to $23.00

Archrock (NYSE:AROC – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the energy company’s stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Archrock from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $19.67.

Archrock Stock Performance

Shares of AROC stock opened at $20.21 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.35, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.26. Archrock has a 52 week low of $8.92 and a 52 week high of $21.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.56.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The energy company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. Archrock had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 12.54%. The business had revenue of $268.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.51 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Archrock will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Archrock Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 6th. Archrock’s payout ratio is 79.52%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Archrock

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. USA Financial Formulas increased its holdings in Archrock by 4,483.8% in the fourth quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 1,696 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Archrock during the first quarter worth about $43,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Archrock in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Archrock during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Archrock during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $153,000. 95.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Archrock Company Profile

Archrock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. It engages in the designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining of its owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment to provide natural gas compression services.

Featured Articles

