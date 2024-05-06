Ashford (NYSE:AINC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ashford (NYSE:AINC – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Ashford Stock Performance

NYSE:AINC opened at $4.85 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $16.64 million, a PE ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.25. Ashford has a 52 week low of $1.91 and a 52 week high of $11.90.

Ashford (NYSE:AINC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $206.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.90 million. Ashford had a negative return on equity of 17.01% and a negative net margin of 0.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Ashford Company Profile

In related news, CEO Monty J. Bennett purchased 200,000 shares of Ashford stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.91 per share, for a total transaction of $982,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 467,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,295,444.64. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 66.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas. Ashford Inc(NYSEAM:AINC) operates independently of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc as of November 5, 2019.

