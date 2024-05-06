Ashford (NYSE:AINC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ashford (NYSE:AINC – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Ashford Stock Performance
NYSE:AINC opened at $4.85 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $16.64 million, a PE ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.25. Ashford has a 52 week low of $1.91 and a 52 week high of $11.90.
Ashford (NYSE:AINC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $206.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.90 million. Ashford had a negative return on equity of 17.01% and a negative net margin of 0.60%.
Ashford Company Profile
Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas. Ashford Inc(NYSEAM:AINC) operates independently of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc as of November 5, 2019.
