ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Bought by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 269 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ASML were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its position in ASML by 11.5% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 8,516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,013,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Savoie Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASML during the third quarter worth $14,658,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of ASML by 48,040.7% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 245,999 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $186,202,000 after purchasing an additional 245,488 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP lifted its position in ASML by 69.2% during the third quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 11,529 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,787,000 after buying an additional 4,716 shares during the period. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. boosted its stake in ASML by 219.0% in the 4th quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 3,158 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,195,000 after buying an additional 2,168 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

ASML has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of ASML from $850.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on ASML from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Susquehanna upped their target price on ASML from $830.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on ASML in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ASML has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,036.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ASML opened at $901.63 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. ASML Holding has a fifty-two week low of $563.99 and a fifty-two week high of $1,056.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $951.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $817.16. The firm has a market cap of $355.77 billion, a PE ratio of 46.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.49.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $1.343 per share. This represents a $5.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 26th. ASML’s payout ratio is currently 32.48%.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

