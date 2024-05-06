Atb Cap Markets Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN)

Get Stantec alerts:

Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN – Free Report) (NYSE:STN) – Atb Cap Markets increased their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Stantec in a report released on Wednesday, May 1st. Atb Cap Markets analyst C. Murray now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.27 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.16. Atb Cap Markets currently has a “Sector Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Stantec’s current full-year earnings is $4.25 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Stantec’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.97 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.27 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.36 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $1.06 EPS.

Stantec (TSE:STN – Get Free Report) (NYSE:STN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported C$0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.86 by C($0.04). Stantec had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 13.14%. The business had revenue of C$1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.22 billion.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. National Bankshares raised their target price on Stantec from C$116.00 to C$126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Stantec from C$119.00 to C$120.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Stantec from C$120.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$116.00 to C$120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Stantec from C$125.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$120.46.

Stantec Stock Performance

STN opened at C$114.52 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$13.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$112.42 and its 200-day moving average is C$105.32. Stantec has a 52-week low of C$77.00 and a 52-week high of C$118.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.82, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Stantec Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. This is an increase from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stantec

In other news, Director Steve Marvin Fleck sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$116.02, for a total transaction of C$232,040.00. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Stantec Company Profile

Stantec Inc provides professional services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities to the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers evaluation, planning, and designing infrastructure solutions; solutions for sustainable water resources, planning, management, and infrastructure; environmental services; integrated architecture, engineering, interior design, and planning solutions for buildings; and energy and resources solutions.

