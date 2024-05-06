AutoNation (NYSE:AN) Given New $155.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Free Report) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $155.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on AN. Guggenheim raised their target price on AutoNation from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on AutoNation from $153.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of AutoNation from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $117.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of AutoNation in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. They set an outperform rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of AutoNation from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $176.63.

Shares of NYSE:AN opened at $165.18 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. AutoNation has a 52-week low of $123.81 and a 52-week high of $182.08. The stock has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.83, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $156.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $145.84.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $4.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.49 billion. AutoNation had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 42.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that AutoNation will post 18.73 EPS for the current year.

AutoNation announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Friday, April 26th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 14.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director David B. Edelson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total transaction of $1,680,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 48,793 shares in the company, valued at $8,197,224. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director David B. Edelson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total transaction of $1,680,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 48,793 shares in the company, valued at $8,197,224. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.26, for a total transaction of $16,126,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,167,270 shares in the company, valued at $672,013,960.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 131,279 shares of company stock worth $21,041,962 in the last ninety days. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AN. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in AutoNation by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 44,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,767,000 after acquiring an additional 1,983 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in shares of AutoNation during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $919,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 69.6% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 11,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,752,000 after acquiring an additional 4,748 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in AutoNation in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,525,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in AutoNation during the third quarter worth $1,329,000. 94.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

