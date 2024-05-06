Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lessened its holdings in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 222,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 3,700 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.30% of Axon Enterprise worth $57,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Axon Enterprise alerts:

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AXON. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Key Financial Inc raised its position in Axon Enterprise by 367.6% during the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 159 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 172 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,000. 79.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AXON. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $320.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Axon Enterprise from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $323.09.

Axon Enterprise Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ:AXON opened at $318.55 on Monday. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a one year low of $175.37 and a one year high of $329.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $308.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $265.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 3.00. The stock has a market cap of $24.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.50 and a beta of 0.91.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $432.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.97 million. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 11.14%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Axon Enterprise

(Free Report)

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.