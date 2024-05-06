Bausch + Lomb Co. Forecasted to Post Q4 2024 Earnings of $0.36 Per Share (NYSE:BLCO)

Get Bausch + Lomb alerts:

Bausch + Lomb Co. (NYSE:BLCO – Free Report) – HC Wainwright increased their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for Bausch + Lomb in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 2nd. HC Wainwright analyst Y. Chen now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.25. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Bausch + Lomb’s current full-year earnings is $0.66 per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Bausch + Lomb’s FY2025 earnings at $1.03 EPS.

Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.02). Bausch + Lomb had a positive return on equity of 3.60% and a negative net margin of 7.81%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Bausch + Lomb from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Bausch + Lomb from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Bausch + Lomb from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Evercore lowered their target price on Bausch + Lomb from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Bausch + Lomb in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bausch + Lomb presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.27.

Shares of NYSE:BLCO opened at $13.60 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of -14.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.76 and a 200-day moving average of $15.58. Bausch + Lomb has a one year low of $13.16 and a one year high of $21.95.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Capital LLC lifted its stake in Bausch + Lomb by 3.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 23,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its position in Bausch + Lomb by 75.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 48,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 20,803 shares in the last quarter. Freshford Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Bausch + Lomb by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Freshford Capital Management LLC now owns 1,754,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,925,000 after purchasing an additional 403,062 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in Bausch + Lomb by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 302,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,152,000 after purchasing an additional 38,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Bausch + Lomb in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,706,000. 11.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bausch + Lomb Corporation operates as an eye health company in the United States, Puerto Rico, China, France, Japan, Germany, the United Kingdom, Canada, Russia, Spain, Italy, Mexico, Poland, South Korea, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Vision Care, Pharmaceuticals, and Surgical. The Vision Care segment provides contact lens that covers the spectrum of wearing modalities, including daily disposable and frequently replaced contact lenses; and contact lens care products comprising over-the-counter eye drops, eye vitamins, and mineral supplements that address various conditions, such as eye allergies, conjunctivitis, dry eye, and redness relief.

