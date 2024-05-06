BMO Capital Markets Raises Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) Price Target to $16.00

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Free Report) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

CENX has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Century Aluminum from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. B. Riley upgraded shares of Century Aluminum from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th.

Century Aluminum Trading Up 3.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:CENX opened at $16.81 on Thursday. Century Aluminum has a 52 week low of $5.70 and a 52 week high of $18.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.16. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $512.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.40 million. Century Aluminum had a return on equity of 4.27% and a net margin of 10.72%. Equities analysts predict that Century Aluminum will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Century Aluminum in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,992,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Century Aluminum by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 86,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 21,716 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Century Aluminum by 255.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 350,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,522,000 after purchasing an additional 252,095 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Century Aluminum in the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Century Aluminum by 156.3% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 201,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after buying an additional 122,915 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.59% of the company’s stock.

About Century Aluminum

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production of standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. It also owns and operates an alumina production facility in Iceland, and a carbon anode production facility in the Netherlands.

