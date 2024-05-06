British Land Company PLC (LON:BLND) Receives GBX 407.25 Average PT from Analysts

British Land Company PLC (LON:BLND – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 406.80 ($5.11).

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut shares of British Land to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from GBX 432 ($5.43) to GBX 405 ($5.09) in a research report on Friday. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of British Land in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 469 ($5.89) price target on the stock.

Shares of British Land stock opened at GBX 403.60 ($5.07) on Friday. British Land has a fifty-two week low of GBX 287.30 ($3.61) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 421.90 ($5.30). The company has a market cap of £3.74 billion, a PE ratio of -354.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 378.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 369.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.41, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Campuses and Retail & London Urban Logistics assets throughout the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £13.0bn (British Land share: £8.9bn) as at 31 March 2023 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies.

