British Land Company PLC (LON:BLND) Receives GBX 407.25 Average PT from Analysts

British Land Company PLC (LON:BLND – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 406.80 ($5.11).
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut shares of British Land to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from GBX 432 ($5.43) to GBX 405 ($5.09) in a research report on Friday. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of British Land in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 469 ($5.89) price target on the stock.
Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Campuses and Retail & London Urban Logistics assets throughout the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £13.0bn (British Land share: £8.9bn) as at 31 March 2023 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies.
