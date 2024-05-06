Brokerages Set Land Securities Group Plc (LON:LAND) Target Price at GBX 675.33

Shares of Land Securities Group Plc (LON:LAND – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 683.67 ($8.59).
A number of research firms have recently commented on LAND. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Land Securities Group from GBX 700 ($8.79) to GBX 730 ($9.17) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Land Securities Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 807 ($10.14) price target on the stock.
At Landsec, we build and invest in buildings, spaces and partnerships to create sustainable places, connect communities and realise potential. We are one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, with a £12 billion portfolio of retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. Landsec is shaping a better future by leading our industry on environmental and social sustainability while delivering value for our shareholders, great experiences for our guests and positive change for our communities.
