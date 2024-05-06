Brokers Issue Forecasts for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:FLWS)

Get 1-800-FLOWERS.COM alerts:

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Sidoti Csr cut their FY2024 EPS estimates for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, May 3rd. Sidoti Csr analyst A. Lebiedzinski now forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $0.24 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.28. The consensus estimate for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM’s current full-year earnings is $0.24 per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM’s Q2 2025 earnings at $1.32 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.65 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on FLWS. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $9.50 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. StockNews.com cut 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

Shares of FLWS stock opened at $8.90 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $574.05 million, a P/E ratio of -74.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.67. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM has a 1 year low of $5.97 and a 1 year high of $11.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.59.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The specialty retailer reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.04). 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a positive return on equity of 3.29%. The business had revenue of $379.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.27) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FLWS. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,010,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,070,000 after purchasing an additional 53,000 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 78.2% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 300,650 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,241,000 after acquiring an additional 131,900 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 184.9% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,510 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 31,480 shares in the last quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE acquired a new stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM during the 3rd quarter valued at $352,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. 38.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other 1-800-FLOWERS.COM news, insider Arnold P. Leap sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.32, for a total value of $27,960.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 72,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $677,927.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 49.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc provides gifts for various occasions in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consumer Floral & Gifts, Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets, and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements, plants, gifts, personalized products, dipped berries, popcorns, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wines, and gift-quality fruits.

