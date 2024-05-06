Brokers Issue Forecasts for eXp World Holdings, Inc.’s Q4 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:EXPI)

Get eXp World alerts:

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Free Report) – William Blair lifted their Q4 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for eXp World in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 1st. William Blair analyst S. Sheldon now expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.06). The consensus estimate for eXp World’s current full-year earnings is $0.22 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for eXp World’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.27 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on EXPI. TheStreet downgraded shares of eXp World from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. DA Davidson reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $11.75 price target on shares of eXp World in a report on Thursday.

Shares of EXPI stock opened at $11.62 on Monday. eXp World has a 52 week low of $8.91 and a 52 week high of $25.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.35 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.49.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. eXp World had a negative return on equity of 1.50% and a negative net margin of 0.60%. The business had revenue of $943.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $893.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of eXp World by 49.3% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 412,393 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,326,000 after buying an additional 136,151 shares in the last quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in eXp World in the 1st quarter valued at $113,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of eXp World by 552.0% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 12,042 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 10,195 shares during the period. Foguth Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of eXp World during the 1st quarter worth $231,000. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of eXp World in the first quarter worth $1,000,000. Institutional investors own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. eXp World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -117.64%.

eXp World Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers. The company operates through North American Realty, International Realty, Virbela, and Other Affiliated Services segments. It provides Virbela, a cloud-based technologies that provides data, lead generation, and marketing tools for real estate agents and employees.

