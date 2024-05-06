Brokers Issue Forecasts for Generac Holdings Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:GNRC)

Get Generac alerts:

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Roth Capital reduced their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Generac in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 1st. Roth Capital analyst C. Moore now forecasts that the technology company will earn $2.00 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.03. The consensus estimate for Generac’s current full-year earnings is $6.10 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Generac’s Q4 2024 earnings at $2.13 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.28 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on GNRC. OTR Global upgraded Generac from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Generac from $112.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Roth Mkm raised their target price on shares of Generac from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Generac from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Generac from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.40.

GNRC opened at $133.38 on Monday. Generac has a 1-year low of $79.86 and a 1-year high of $156.95. The stock has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.16. Generac had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The company had revenue of $889.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $886.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.95, for a total value of $699,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 587,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,175,421.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Generac by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. now owns 5,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Generac by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC raised its position in Generac by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 11,420 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Generac by 2.9% during the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 4,143 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Generac by 2.3% in the first quarter. AHL Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,125 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $773,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

