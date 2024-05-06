Brokers Offer Predictions for Ardelyx, Inc.’s Q2 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:ARDX)

Get Ardelyx alerts:

Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Wedbush upped their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ardelyx in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 2nd. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.05. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ardelyx’s current full-year earnings is ($0.44) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Ardelyx’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.17 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.37 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $1.01 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $1.44 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $1.87 EPS.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. Ardelyx had a negative net margin of 41.36% and a negative return on equity of 41.03%. The business had revenue of $46.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 303.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Ardelyx in a research note on Friday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Ardelyx in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Ardelyx from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Ardelyx from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Ardelyx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.81.

Shares of ARDX stock opened at $8.72 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.83. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.14 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 4.64, a current ratio of 4.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Ardelyx has a twelve month low of $3.16 and a twelve month high of $10.13.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ardelyx by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,565,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,188,000 after acquiring an additional 97,951 shares during the period. Eventide Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Ardelyx by 152.5% during the fourth quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 6,805,494 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,194,000 after purchasing an additional 4,110,494 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP increased its position in Ardelyx by 60.5% in the fourth quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 4,012,753 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,879,000 after buying an additional 1,512,753 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Ardelyx in the third quarter worth $9,384,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Ardelyx by 93.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,895,327 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,732,000 after buying an additional 915,971 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Michael Raab sold 22,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.75, for a total value of $200,523.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,319,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,549,571.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Michael Raab sold 22,917 shares of Ardelyx stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.75, for a total transaction of $200,523.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,319,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,549,571.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Robert Blanks sold 5,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.75, for a total transaction of $43,898.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 368,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,221,627.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 178,820 shares of company stock worth $1,400,524 over the last three months. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat gastrointestinal and cardiorenal therapeutic areas in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation.

