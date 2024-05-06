Brokers Set Expectations for Beazer Homes USA, Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:BZH)

Get Beazer Homes USA alerts:

Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH – Free Report) – Wedbush decreased their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Beazer Homes USA in a report issued on Thursday, May 2nd. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings per share of $0.87 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.41. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Beazer Homes USA’s current full-year earnings is $4.61 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Beazer Homes USA’s FY2024 earnings at $4.70 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.58 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.70 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.93 EPS.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The construction company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $541.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $569.88 million. Beazer Homes USA had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 13.97%. Beazer Homes USA’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Beazer Homes USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday.

NYSE:BZH opened at $27.70 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 13.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $873.94 million, a P/E ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 2.25. Beazer Homes USA has a fifty-two week low of $19.67 and a fifty-two week high of $35.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.59.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Beazer Homes USA by 60.5% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 434,648 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,827,000 after purchasing an additional 163,760 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its holdings in Beazer Homes USA by 58.9% during the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 2,586,642 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $87,403,000 after purchasing an additional 958,814 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd acquired a new stake in Beazer Homes USA during the 4th quarter valued at $24,971,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Beazer Homes USA during the 3rd quarter valued at $802,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Beazer Homes USA by 207.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 42,408 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 28,634 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. The company also sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Indiana, Delaware, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

