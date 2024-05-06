Brokers Set Expectations for DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Get DENTSPLY SIRONA alerts:

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Free Report) – William Blair issued their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note issued on Thursday, May 2nd. William Blair analyst B. Vazquez forecasts that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings of $0.53 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for DENTSPLY SIRONA’s current full-year earnings is $2.04 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for DENTSPLY SIRONA’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.64 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.35 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price objective (down from $35.00) on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com lowered shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.89.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Stock Down 0.3 %

XRAY opened at $28.29 on Monday. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 1-year low of $26.27 and a 1-year high of $41.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of -64.29, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.00.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. The business had revenue of $953.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $969.45 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 11.54% and a negative net margin of 2.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This is an increase from DENTSPLY SIRONA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is presently -145.45%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DENTSPLY SIRONA

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bar Harbor Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the fourth quarter valued at $4,931,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,220,000. Andra AP fonden raised its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 20.3% in the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 302,700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $10,340,000 after buying an additional 51,100 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 98.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 347,220 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $11,861,000 after acquiring an additional 171,958 shares during the period. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 3rd quarter valued at $802,000. Institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies worldwide. It operates in four segments: Connected Technology Solutions, Essential Dental Solutions, Orthodontic and Implant Solutions, and Wellspect Healthcare. The company offers dental equipment comprising imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, treatment centers, other instruments, amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces; and dental CAD/CAM technologies to support dental restorations, such as intraoral scanners, 3-D printers, mills, other software and services, and a full-chairside economical restoration of esthetic ceramic dentistry, as well as DS Core, its cloud-based platform.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.