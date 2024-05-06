Brokers Set Expectations for DLH Holdings Corp.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:DLHC)

Get DLH alerts:

DLH Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DLHC – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Noble Financial lifted their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of DLH in a report issued on Friday, May 3rd. Noble Financial analyst J. Gomes now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.13. The consensus estimate for DLH’s current full-year earnings is $0.57 per share. Noble Financial also issued estimates for DLH’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.17 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.57 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.91 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of DLH from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday.

DLH Trading Up 4.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DLHC opened at $11.38 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.01. DLH has a one year low of $9.01 and a one year high of $17.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.94 million, a PE ratio of 54.19 and a beta of 1.27.

DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). DLH had a net margin of 0.76% and a return on equity of 7.66%. The company had revenue of $101.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in DLH by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 1,872 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of DLH during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,180,000. Cove Street Capital LLC grew its position in shares of DLH by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 803,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,376,000 after purchasing an additional 102,275 shares in the last quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of DLH by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 505,581 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,723,000 after purchasing an additional 72,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of DLH by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 39,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jeanine M. Christian sold 3,826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.99, for a total transaction of $65,003.74. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $358,913.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 21.60% of the company’s stock.

DLH Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DLH Holdings Corp. provides technology-enabled business process outsourcing, program management solutions, and public health research and analytics services in the United States. It offers digital transformation and cyber security solutions, including artificial intelligence and machine learning, cloud enablement, cybersecurity ecosystem, big data analytics, and modeling and simulation to the National Institutes of Health (NIH), the Defense Health Agency, Tele-medicine and Advanced Technology Research Center, and US Navy Naval Information Warfare Center (NIWC).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DLH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DLH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.