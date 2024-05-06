Brokers Set Expectations for i-80 Gold Corp.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:IAUX)

Get i-80 Gold alerts:

i-80 Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:IAUX – Free Report) – Analysts at National Bank Financial issued their FY2024 earnings estimates for i-80 Gold in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 1st. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.18 for the year. The consensus estimate for i-80 Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.18 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for i-80 Gold’s FY2025 earnings at $0.38 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.34 EPS.

i-80 Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:IAUX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $25.84 million during the quarter. i-80 Gold had a negative return on equity of 20.98% and a negative net margin of 118.74%.

Separately, CIBC lowered their price target on shares of i-80 Gold from $5.00 to $4.25 and set an “outperformer” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 9th.

i-80 Gold Stock Performance

Shares of i-80 Gold stock opened at $1.23 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $369.74 million, a PE ratio of -5.35 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.65. i-80 Gold has a 1 year low of $1.15 and a 1 year high of $2.64.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAUX. Rathbones Group PLC bought a new stake in i-80 Gold in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its position in shares of i-80 Gold by 115.6% during the 3rd quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 24,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 13,059 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of i-80 Gold in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Norden Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of i-80 Gold in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in i-80 Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. 61.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

i-80 Gold Company Profile

i-80 Gold Corp., a mining company, explores for, develops, and produces gold, silver, and polymetallic deposits in the United States. The Company's principal assets are the McCoy-Cove gold properties located in Lander County, Nevada; the Granite Creek gold project located in Humboldt County, Nevada; the Lone Tree project located within the Battle Mountain-Eureka Trend, Nevada; and the Ruby Hill mine in Eureka County, Nevada.

