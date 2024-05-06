Brokers Set Expectations for Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:KLIC)

Get Kulicke and Soffa Industries alerts:

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Free Report) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a note issued to investors on Friday, May 3rd. DA Davidson analyst T. Diffely forecasts that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Kulicke and Soffa Industries’ current full-year earnings is $1.20 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Kulicke and Soffa Industries’ FY2025 earnings at $3.05 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on KLIC. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kulicke and Soffa Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.00.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Price Performance

Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock opened at $47.00 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.18 and a 200-day moving average of $49.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.50 and a beta of 1.48. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a 1 year low of $40.20 and a 1 year high of $60.20.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($1.19). Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a positive return on equity of 2.22% and a negative net margin of 8.94%. The company had revenue of $172.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kulicke and Soffa Industries

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 340.8% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 573 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 224.6% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 672 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 120.7% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 779 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. 98.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Kulicke and Soffa Industries

In other news, SVP Robert Nestor Chylak sold 8,771 shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.97, for a total value of $429,515.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,187,032.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 25th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 22nd. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently -67.23%.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through four segments: Ball Bonding Equipment, Wedge Bonding Equipment, Advanced Solutions, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company offers ball bonding equipment, wafer level bonding equipment, wedge bonding equipment; and advanced display, die-attach, and thermocompression systems and solutions, as well as tools, spares and services for equipment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.