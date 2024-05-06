Brokers Set Expectations for Mastercard Incorporated’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:MA)

Get Mastercard alerts:

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn decreased their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Mastercard in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 1st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Cantwell now anticipates that the credit services provider will post earnings per share of $3.54 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $3.61. The consensus estimate for Mastercard’s current full-year earnings is $14.22 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Mastercard’s Q4 2024 earnings at $3.74 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $14.39 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $4.17 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $4.41 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $4.47 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $16.73 EPS.

MA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Mastercard from $520.00 to $510.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $545.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Mastercard from $433.00 to $482.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $535.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Mastercard from $480.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $493.55.

Mastercard Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Mastercard stock opened at $443.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.09. Mastercard has a 52 week low of $357.85 and a 52 week high of $490.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $469.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $438.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $413.81 billion, a PE ratio of 35.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.08.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.09. Mastercard had a return on equity of 183.70% and a net margin of 46.09%. The business had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mastercard

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 37.7% during the first quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 482 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter worth approximately $331,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 0.4% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 303,795 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $145,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Team Hewins LLC increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 0.8% in the first quarter. Team Hewins LLC now owns 7,382 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,555,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 3.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC now owns 2,710 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Mastercard

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.25, for a total value of $97,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,543,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,527,976,823. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.25, for a total value of $97,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,543,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,527,976,823. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Miebach sold 7,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.92, for a total value of $3,736,447.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 47,640 shares in the company, valued at $22,672,828.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 583,088 shares of company stock worth $266,873,978. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.99%.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.