Brokers Set Expectations for VICI Properties Inc.’s Q4 2024 Earnings (NYSE:VICI)

VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial lifted their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for VICI Properties in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 2nd. Capital One Financial analyst D. Guglielmo now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.68 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.58. The consensus estimate for VICI Properties’ current full-year earnings is $2.25 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for VICI Properties’ Q3 2025 earnings at $0.69 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.71 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on VICI. Mizuho decreased their price objective on VICI Properties from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on VICI Properties from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on VICI Properties from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, VICI Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.10.

Shares of VICI Properties stock opened at $28.80 on Monday. VICI Properties has a twelve month low of $26.63 and a twelve month high of $33.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 2.97. The firm has a market cap of $30.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.60.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a $0.415 dividend. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is presently 65.61%.

In other news, Director James R. Abrahamson acquired 3,000 shares of VICI Properties stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.85 per share, with a total value of $86,550.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 139,342 shares in the company, valued at $4,020,016.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 85.1% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 514,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,394,000 after buying an additional 236,430 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 286.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 28,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 20,869 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of VICI Properties in the 4th quarter worth $1,996,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 3,074.1% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 181,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,704,000 after purchasing an additional 176,115 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in VICI Properties by 1.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,146,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,271,000 after purchasing an additional 183,369 shares during the last quarter. 97.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

