Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics (NYSE:BTX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics (NYSE:BTX – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Price Performance
Shares of BTX stock opened at $0.21 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.07 million, a PE ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 4.61. Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.17 and a 1-year high of $10.10.
About Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics
