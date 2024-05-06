Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) Shares Sold by First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. cut its holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 18.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 652 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $492,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 237.7% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Rock Creek Group LP acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 134.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $186.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $226.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Builders FirstSource from $220.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Builders FirstSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $153.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.50.

Builders FirstSource stock opened at $195.81 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $195.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $168.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.24 and a 12 month high of $214.70. The stock has a market cap of $23.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.08.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.85. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 41.10% and a net margin of 9.01%. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 13.83 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Cory Jacobs Boydston sold 7,759 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $1,551,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,747,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

