Canaccord Genuity Group Raises Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) Price Target to $28.00

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN – Free Report) had its price target upped by Canaccord Genuity Group from $18.00 to $28.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

ASPN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Aspen Aerogels from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $20.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Roth Mkm reissued a buy rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on Aspen Aerogels from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aspen Aerogels currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $25.17.

NYSE ASPN opened at $25.11 on Friday. Aspen Aerogels has a 12 month low of $5.32 and a 12 month high of $25.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.72 and a 200-day moving average of $13.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 2.91. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.07 and a beta of 1.97.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The construction company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.11. Aspen Aerogels had a negative net margin of 10.73% and a negative return on equity of 6.54%. The company had revenue of $84.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.20) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Aspen Aerogels will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in Aspen Aerogels by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,593 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares during the period. McAdam LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aspen Aerogels during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,971 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 3,607 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aspen Aerogels during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aspen Aerogels during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and sustainable insulation materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. It operates in two segments, Energy Industrial and Thermal Barrier.

