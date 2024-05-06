Canadian National Railway to Post Q1 2025 Earnings of $1.97 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (TSE:CNR)

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 1st. Zacks Research analyst M. Basu now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.97 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.19. The consensus estimate for Canadian National Railway’s current full-year earnings is $8.01 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Canadian National Railway’s Q3 2025 earnings at $2.24 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.84 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. ATB Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$165.00 to C$180.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$205.00 to C$202.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Veritas Investment Research downgraded Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a C$168.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. National Bankshares increased their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$172.00 to C$190.00 in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$191.00 to C$195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$184.50.

Canadian National Railway stock opened at C$168.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.86, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.60. Canadian National Railway has a one year low of C$143.13 and a one year high of C$181.34. The company has a market cap of C$107.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$175.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$166.78.

In related news, Director Shauneen Elizabeth Bruder acquired 488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$177.40 per share, with a total value of C$86,571.20. In other Canadian National Railway news, Director Shauneen Elizabeth Bruder acquired 488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$177.40 per share, with a total value of C$86,571.20. Also, Senior Officer Derek Michael Taylor sold 2,610 shares of Canadian National Railway stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$131.26, for a total transaction of C$342,577.38. Corporate insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.845 per share. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.09%.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

