Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNQ) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$111.47.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CNQ shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$86.00 to C$110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$110.00 to C$115.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$110.00 to C$126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. National Bankshares upped their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$94.00 to C$120.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$113.00 to C$124.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Canadian Natural Resources Stock Down 0.3 %

In related news, Senior Officer Calvin John Bast sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$97.62, for a total transaction of C$366,058.88. In related news, Director Norman Murray Edwards sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$97.66, for a total value of C$1,318,349.25. Also, Senior Officer Calvin John Bast sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$97.62, for a total transaction of C$366,058.88. In the last three months, insiders have sold 330,009 shares of company stock worth $32,364,302. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Natural Resources stock opened at C$102.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.94, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.88. Canadian Natural Resources has a one year low of C$69.83 and a one year high of C$112.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$102.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$92.38. The firm has a market capitalization of C$109.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.98.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNQ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported C$2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.14 by C$0.20. The firm had revenue of C$9.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$9.04 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 20.86% and a return on equity of 19.01%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources will post 7.2308782 earnings per share for the current year.

Canadian Natural Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.17%.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

