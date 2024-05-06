Cantor Fitzgerald Cuts CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) Price Target to $62.00

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Cantor Fitzgerald from $63.00 to $62.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Get CSG Systems International alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CSGS. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on CSG Systems International in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. They set an outperform rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of CSG Systems International from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CSG Systems International presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $62.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on CSG Systems International

CSG Systems International Trading Down 0.8 %

CSGS opened at $41.70 on Thursday. CSG Systems International has a 52 week low of $41.52 and a 52 week high of $69.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.04, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.04. CSG Systems International had a return on equity of 28.77% and a net margin of 5.56%. The business had revenue of $273.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.92 million. Analysts forecast that CSG Systems International will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

CSG Systems International Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. This is a positive change from CSG Systems International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. CSG Systems International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.79%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CSG Systems International

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSGS. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in CSG Systems International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $190,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in CSG Systems International by 48.6% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 44,905 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,389,000 after purchasing an additional 14,682 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of CSG Systems International by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 68,910 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,523,000 after buying an additional 2,524 shares in the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its position in shares of CSG Systems International by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 484,363 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,761,000 after buying an additional 36,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in shares of CSG Systems International by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 832,194 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,281,000 after buying an additional 8,395 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.07% of the company’s stock.

CSG Systems International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CSG Systems International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides revenue management and digital monetization, customer experience, and payment solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers Advanced Convergent Platform, a private SaaS platform; and related solutions, including service technician management, analytics, electronic bill presentment, etc.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CSG Systems International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSG Systems International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.