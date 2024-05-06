Capital One Financial Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)

Get Chesapeake Energy alerts:

Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial lowered their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 1st. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now anticipates that the company will earn $0.13 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.30. The consensus estimate for Chesapeake Energy’s current full-year earnings is $1.19 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Chesapeake Energy’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.26 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.02 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.95 EPS.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.08). Chesapeake Energy had a return on equity of 4.87% and a net margin of 16.42%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $674.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Scotiabank raised their target price on Chesapeake Energy from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $119.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $116.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Benchmark cut their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $107.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chesapeake Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.83.

Chesapeake Energy stock opened at $86.67 on Monday. Chesapeake Energy has a fifty-two week low of $72.84 and a fifty-two week high of $93.58. The company has a market cap of $11.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.05.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.715 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. This is a boost from Chesapeake Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 90.8% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Chesapeake Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It engages in acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana.

