Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) PT Raised to $130.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Free Report) had its price target upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $90.00 to $130.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

CVNA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Carvana from an underperform rating to a hold rating and upped their target price for the company from $30.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Carvana from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Carvana from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the company from $70.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Carvana from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James raised Carvana from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $73.44.

Carvana Price Performance

CVNA stock opened at $121.67 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.03. Carvana has a 52-week low of $6.92 and a 52-week high of $124.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.36 and a beta of 3.28.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.97) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Carvana will post -3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Ryan S. Keeton sold 8,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.55, for a total transaction of $953,287.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 187,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,637,430.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Carvana news, insider Ryan S. Keeton sold 8,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.55, for a total value of $953,287.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 187,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,637,430.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Benjamin E. Huston sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.07, for a total transaction of $2,071,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 213,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,572,968.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 442,233 shares of company stock valued at $38,200,169 over the last 90 days. 17.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carvana

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Carvana in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in Carvana in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in Carvana by 1,225.6% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in Carvana in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. 56.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

Featured Articles

