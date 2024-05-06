Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Receives “Hold” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports.

Get Carvana alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Wedbush restated a neutral rating and issued a $80.00 price objective (up from $60.00) on shares of Carvana in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Carvana from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, March 8th. William Blair raised shares of Carvana from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Carvana from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Carvana from $32.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Carvana has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $73.44.

Get Our Latest Report on Carvana

Carvana Trading Up 4.4 %

Carvana stock opened at $121.67 on Thursday. Carvana has a 12-month low of $6.92 and a 12-month high of $124.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.36 and a beta of 3.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $81.81 and a 200 day moving average of $56.03.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.95) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.97) earnings per share. Carvana’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Carvana will post -3.05 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Neha Parikh acquired 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $77.00 per share, with a total value of $100,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 58,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,504,115. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Ernest C. Garcia III sold 9,390 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.83, for a total value of $777,773.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 861,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,354,566.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Neha Parikh bought 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $77.00 per share, with a total value of $100,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,504,115. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 442,233 shares of company stock valued at $38,200,169 over the last ninety days. 17.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carvana

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CVNA. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Carvana in the first quarter valued at approximately $969,000. FORA Capital LLC grew its stake in Carvana by 109.4% during the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 84,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,470,000 after buying an additional 44,392 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Carvana by 11.9% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Carvana during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Carvana by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares during the period. 56.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Carvana

(Get Free Report)

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.