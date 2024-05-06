CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS) to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.03 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Get CCC Intelligent Solutions alerts:

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS – Free Report) – Equities researchers at William Blair cut their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a report released on Wednesday, May 1st. William Blair analyst D. Becker now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.03 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.05. The consensus estimate for CCC Intelligent Solutions’ current full-year earnings is $0.16 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for CCC Intelligent Solutions’ FY2024 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.06 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). CCC Intelligent Solutions had a positive return on equity of 4.52% and a negative net margin of 10.85%. The firm had revenue of $228.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.80 million.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on CCC Intelligent Solutions from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on CCC Intelligent Solutions from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.63.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Price Performance

Shares of CCCS opened at $10.81 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. CCC Intelligent Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $8.74 and a fifty-two week high of $13.41. The company has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.48 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.43.

Insider Activity

In other CCC Intelligent Solutions news, CAO Rodney Christo sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total transaction of $375,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $176,925. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Lauren Young sold 41,165,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total value of $466,401,024.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,164,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,508,369.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Rodney Christo sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total value of $375,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,154 shares in the company, valued at $176,925. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,706,755 shares of company stock valued at $681,785,331 in the last three months. 6.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 65,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance increased its stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 9.4% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 12,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its position in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 9.7% during the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 12,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 64,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 30,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 1,302 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

About CCC Intelligent Solutions

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc, operates as a software as a service company for the property and casualty insurance economy in the United States and China. The company's cloud-based software as a service platform connects trading partners, facilitates commerce, and supports mission-critical, artificial intelligence enabled digital workflow across the insurance economy, including insurers, repairers, automakers, parts suppliers, lenders and more.

