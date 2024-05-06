CG Oncology (NASDAQ:CGON) Receives Overweight Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of CG Oncology (NASDAQ:CGON – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $75.00 price target on the stock.

CGON has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of CG Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. They set a neutral rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of CG Oncology in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on CG Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. They set an overweight rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock.

CG Oncology Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NASDAQ CGON opened at $36.27 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.63. CG Oncology has a twelve month low of $28.55 and a twelve month high of $50.23.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in CG Oncology stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in CG Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGON – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 11,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,000. Institutional investors own 26.56% of the company’s stock.

About CG Oncology

CG Oncology, Inc, an oncolytic immunotherapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing backbone bladder-sparing therapeutics for patients with bladder cancer. The company develops BOND-003 for the treatment of high-risk bacillus calmette guerin (BCG)-unresponsive non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC) patients; CORE-001 to treat cretostimogene in combination with pembrolizumab in high-risk BCG-unresponsive NMIBC patients; and CORE-002 for the treatment of cretostimogene in combination with the checkpoint inhibitor nivolumab in muscle invasive bladder cancer patients.

