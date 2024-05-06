Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSE:CQP) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.21 EPS

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSE:CQP – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.21, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. Cheniere Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 292.30% and a net margin of 44.02%. The firm’s revenue was down 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.50 earnings per share.
Cheniere Energy Partners Trading Up 1.2 %
Cheniere Energy Partners stock opened at $50.75 on Monday. Cheniere Energy Partners has a 52-week low of $43.42 and a 52-week high of $62.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 0.68.
Cheniere Energy Partners Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th will be issued a $0.775 dividend. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 8th. Cheniere Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.95%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CQP
About Cheniere Energy Partners
Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, provides liquefied natural gas (LNG) to integrated energy companies, utilities, and energy trading companies worldwide. The company owns and operates natural gas liquefaction and export facility at the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Cheniere Energy Partners
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- Brinker International Heats Up on Spicy Earnings Beat and Raise
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- Eli Lilly Gains on the GLP-1 Weight Loss Phenomenon
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- Pfizer Finds a Foothold After a Solid Q1 2024 Earnings Report
Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.