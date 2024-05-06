Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSE:CQP) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.21 EPS

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSE:CQP – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.21, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. Cheniere Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 292.30% and a net margin of 44.02%. The firm’s revenue was down 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.50 earnings per share.

Cheniere Energy Partners Trading Up 1.2 %

Cheniere Energy Partners stock opened at $50.75 on Monday. Cheniere Energy Partners has a 52-week low of $43.42 and a 52-week high of $62.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 0.68.

Cheniere Energy Partners Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th will be issued a $0.775 dividend. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 8th. Cheniere Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.95%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on CQP. Barclays dropped their price target on Cheniere Energy Partners from $51.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.80.

About Cheniere Energy Partners

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, provides liquefied natural gas (LNG) to integrated energy companies, utilities, and energy trading companies worldwide. The company owns and operates natural gas liquefaction and export facility at the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana.

