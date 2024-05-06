China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ:CJJD) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ:CJJD – Get Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.
China Jo-Jo Drugstores Stock Down 1.3 %
Shares of CJJD opened at $2.34 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.70. China Jo-Jo Drugstores has a 1 year low of $1.56 and a 1 year high of $10.70.
China Jo-Jo Drugstores Company Profile
