China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NYSE:CPHI opened at $0.32 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.35 and its 200-day moving average is $0.45. China Pharma has a 1-year low of $0.27 and a 1-year high of $2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.88.

China Pharma Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets generic and branded pharmaceutical, and biochemical products primarily to hospitals and private retailers in the People's Republic of China. The company offers products in the form of dry powder injectables, liquid injectables, tablets, capsules, and cephalosporin oral solutions.

