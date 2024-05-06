Cinemark Holdings, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.21 Per Share (NYSE:CNK)

Get Cinemark alerts:

Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK – Free Report) – Analysts at B. Riley lifted their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for Cinemark in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 2nd. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now expects that the company will earn $0.21 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.16. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cinemark’s current full-year earnings is $0.86 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Cinemark’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.30 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.40. The company had revenue of $579.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.91 million. Cinemark had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 69.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CNK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Cinemark from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Cinemark in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com cut Cinemark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Cinemark in a research report on Friday. Finally, Roth Mkm boosted their target price on shares of Cinemark from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.33.

Cinemark stock opened at $17.72 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.15, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Cinemark has a 1 year low of $13.19 and a 1 year high of $20.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.85.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNK. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 4,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. grew its position in Cinemark by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 15,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cinemark by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 58,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after buying an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson lifted its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 69,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after buying an additional 989 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Cinemark by 5.9% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 22,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, insider Wanda Marie Gierhart sold 19,593 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total transaction of $328,182.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 179,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,008,149.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 16, 2024, it operated 501 theatres with 5,719 screens in 42 states and 13 countries in South and Central America. Cinemark Holdings, Inc was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

