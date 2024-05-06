Cogeco Communications (CCA) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Cogeco Communications (TSE: CCA) in the last few weeks:

Get Cogeco Communications Inc alerts:

4/16/2024 – Cogeco Communications had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$76.00 to C$79.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

4/15/2024 – Cogeco Communications had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$77.00 to C$73.50. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

4/15/2024 – Cogeco Communications had its price target lowered by analysts at Desjardins from C$68.00 to C$64.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/15/2024 – Cogeco Communications had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$63.00 to C$60.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/15/2024 – Cogeco Communications had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$93.00 to C$90.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/10/2024 – Cogeco Communications had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$84.00 to C$76.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

Cogeco Communications Stock Down 0.0 %

CCA stock opened at C$55.42 on Monday. Cogeco Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$50.78 and a fifty-two week high of C$72.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$58.14 and a 200-day moving average of C$57.93. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.66, a PEG ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.39, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported C$2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.88 by C$0.33. Cogeco Communications had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 11.58%. The company had revenue of C$730.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$735.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cogeco Communications Inc. will post 8.4785185 earnings per share for the current year.

Cogeco Communications Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.854 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 24th. This represents a $3.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.16%. Cogeco Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.11%.

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a telecommunications corporation in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Canadian Telecommunications and American Telecommunications. The company offers Internet, video, and Internet protocol (IP) based telephony services to residential and small business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cogeco Communications Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogeco Communications Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.