Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) PT Lowered to $78.00 at Susquehanna

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Susquehanna from $80.00 to $78.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the information technology service provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cognizant Technology Solutions has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $75.67.

Shares of CTSH stock opened at $66.25 on Thursday. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $60.26 and a fifty-two week high of $80.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.55. The stock has a market cap of $32.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.08.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The information technology service provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.01. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The business had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.85%.

In other news, EVP Kathryn Diaz sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.06, for a total value of $69,354.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,312 shares in the company, valued at $640,522.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CTSH. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 26.5% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 773 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 198,317 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $13,434,000 after buying an additional 15,441 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 64,251 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $4,352,000 after buying an additional 1,499 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 434,244 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $29,416,000 after buying an additional 4,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 38,932 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $2,637,000 after buying an additional 3,088 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

