Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 12,219 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 176,667 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,219 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.15% of Albemarle worth $25,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in Albemarle in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. USCF Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. USCF Advisers LLC now owns 200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Albemarle by 21,400.0% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 215 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Albemarle Trading Up 2.2 %

NYSE ALB opened at $128.10 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Albemarle Co. has a 12 month low of $106.69 and a 12 month high of $247.44. The company has a market capitalization of $15.06 billion, a PE ratio of 46.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.05.

Albemarle Dividend Announcement

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.09). Albemarle had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 14.53%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $10.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is 58.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ALB shares. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Albemarle in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Albemarle from $178.00 to $159.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $191.00 to $188.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.85.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

