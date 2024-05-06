Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 4,334 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 171,144 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,334 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Clorox worth $24,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Clorox by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 19,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,847,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Clorox in the fourth quarter valued at $220,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Clorox by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 172,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,600,000 after acquiring an additional 6,510 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox in the 4th quarter worth about $236,000. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP grew its stake in shares of Clorox by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 7,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

CLX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Clorox from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Clorox from $136.00 to $132.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group cut their price objective on Clorox from $164.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Clorox from $155.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Clorox has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.43.

Shares of CLX opened at $138.23 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $148.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.43. The firm has a market cap of $17.17 billion, a PE ratio of 71.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.44. The Clorox Company has a fifty-two week low of $114.68 and a fifty-two week high of $176.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.73.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.38. Clorox had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 302.49%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 23rd. Clorox’s payout ratio is 248.71%.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

