Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Boosts Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Free Report) by 33.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,399,584 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 349,526 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.76% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF worth $29,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $36,000. PSI Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 168.2% in the fourth quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 2,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $68,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BSCO opened at $21.03 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.90. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $20.53 and a 52 week high of $21.04.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.0604 per share. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 22nd.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.

