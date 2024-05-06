Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Boosts Stake in Fidelity Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FVAL)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FVAL – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 481,065 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,099 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 4.65% of Fidelity Value Factor ETF worth $25,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 57,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,742,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 50,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,697,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 17,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in Fidelity Value Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000.

FVAL opened at $55.53 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.96. Fidelity Value Factor ETF has a one year low of $44.96 and a one year high of $57.22. The stock has a market cap of $771.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.88 and a beta of 0.94.

The Fidelity Value Factor ETF (FVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity U.S. Value Factor index. The fund follows a fundamentally selected, tier-weighted index of large-cap US stocks. FVAL was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

