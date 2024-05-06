Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Boosts Stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October (BATS:BOCT)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October (BATS:BOCT – Free Report) by 17.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 609,977 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,804 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 14.70% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October worth $23,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October by 3.2% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 12,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 19,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 17,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 19,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 50,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares during the period.

Shares of BOCT opened at $40.44 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $169.87 million, a PE ratio of 24.46 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.15 and a 200-day moving average of $38.65.

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October (BOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BOCT was launched on Oct 1, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

