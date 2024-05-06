Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Boosts Stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) by 21.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 814,259 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 143,595 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.25% of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF worth $27,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FNDF. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 129,540,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,102,557,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175,964 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,098,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,257,000 after buying an additional 88,767 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,562,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,819,000 after acquiring an additional 265,055 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,517,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,393,000 after acquiring an additional 69,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 2,274,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,722,000 after acquiring an additional 116,439 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA FNDF opened at $35.44 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 0.77. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 12-month low of $30.16 and a 12-month high of $35.91.

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

