Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys 29,721 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJAN)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJAN – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 616,070 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,721 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 3.43% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January worth $22,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Orion Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 37,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 11,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 2,688 shares in the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 425.7% during the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 226,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,418,000 after acquiring an additional 183,045 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 31,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January in the fourth quarter worth $210,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of BATS:PJAN opened at $38.90 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.52. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.98 and a beta of 0.53.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (PJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJAN was launched on Jan 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

