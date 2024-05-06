Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys 9,915 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 327,085 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,915 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.22% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF worth $22,929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1,497.5% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 5,406 shares in the last quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 252,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 40,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,852,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 5,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 931 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHV opened at $73.21 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.77. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $60.99 and a 52 week high of $76.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $73.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.07.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

