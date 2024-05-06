Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Cuts Stock Position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April (NYSEARCA:IAPR)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April (NYSEARCA:IAPR – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 958,782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,047 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 9.35% of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April worth $24,669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SMI Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April in the 4th quarter worth $56,168,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 150,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,872,000 after buying an additional 1,924 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April by 30.6% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 73,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,768,000 after buying an additional 17,132 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April by 1.1% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 62,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,519,000 after buying an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 49,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after buying an additional 6,972 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April Stock Up 0.6 %

Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April stock opened at $26.88 on Monday. Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April has a 52-week low of $23.16 and a 52-week high of $27.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.66.

Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April Company Profile

The Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April (IAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI EAFE Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. IAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April (NYSEARCA:IAPR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.